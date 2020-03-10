Cleveland Browns release Christian Kirksey after spending 6 seasons with team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that the organization has released one of the team’s longest-tenured players.
Linebacker Christian Kirksey, a third-round pick by the Browns in 2014, was cut after appearing in 73 games.
Kirksey served as the team captain from 2017-19 and has been applauded for his energy and leadership portrayed during his time in Cleveland.
Over the past several seasons, Kirksey has been hampered at times by hamstring and chest injuries, but he remained a leader on the sideline.
Kirksey was also very active in the Northeast Ohio community, participating in school visits, yough football camps, and charitable efforts. He also created the Kirkoland Foundation to benefit local youth.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.