Global stocks steady after plunge on virus, oil crash
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks by the investment icon bull statue on display outside a bank in Beijing, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Asian stock markets took a breather from recent steep declines on Tuesday, with several regional benchmarks gaining more than 1% after New York futures reversed on news that President Donald Trump plans to ask Congress for a tax cut and other quick measures to ease the pain of the virus outbreak. (Source: AP Photo/Andy Wong)
March 10, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT - Updated March 10 at 7:11 AM

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have rebounded from record-setting declines after President Donald Trump said he would ask for a tax cut and other steps to ease the pain of a spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The gains follow the biggest one-day drop for Wall Street and many European indexes since the 2008 financial crisis.

Benchmarks are up in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo advanced and the U.S. is expected to rise on the open.

Oil prices also bounced back from a record-setting 25% fall, triggered by a dispute among major oil producers about output levels. Monday’s global sell-off also reflected alarm over mounting economic damage from the coronavirus that emerged in China in December.

