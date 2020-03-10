Gov. Edwards’ legislative agenda will be considered amid fears about the coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edward’s legislative agenda is playing out amid growing concerns in the state about COVID-19, the new coronavirus.
Edwards’ speech to House and Senate members on the opening day of the three-month legislative session was overshadowed by his announcement of the first COVID-19 case in the state.
"I am ready to work with all of you, in good faith, to set aside partisan division and continue to move Louisiana forward,” Edwards said.
Less than 24 hours later, the House Appropriations Committee held a hearing on proposed appropriations for various state agencies.
Oil prices which are important to the state budget tanked Monday over coronavirus concerns.
Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, said that creates some uncertainty about revenues for the budget.
"We know that the price of oil has dropped significantly, so I think that puts a big question mark around where we stand right now in terms of recognizing any additional revenue,” he said.
The governor’s budget proposal includes millions in additional dollars for publicly funded education in the state, as well as dollars intended for another teacher pay raise.
"Let me make this very clear, before the end of my second term we will have raised teacher pay to at least the Southern regional average,” said Edwards to applause from lawmakers.
The governor also wants to improve Louisiana’s troubling mortality rate for pregnant women. He wants a maternal mortality review to ensure that hospitals and birthing centers have written policies and procedures to investigate maternal deaths in a timely fashion.
"Louisiana’s maternal mortality rates exceed the national average, and black women are four times more likely to experience a pregnancy-related death. This is unacceptable, especially when so many of these deaths are preventable,” said Edwards.
"I'm carrying one of his bills on trying to deal with the disparity around maternal mortality,” said Duplessis.
Edwards is at the beginning of his final term as governor and is once again pushing for a higher minimum wage and equal pay for women.
“Let’s make this the year we decide not to fall further behind. I am recommending a gradual increase that will begin with $9 per hour on January 1, 2021 and will move up to $10 an hour six months later in July,” Edwards said.
Republican state Sen. Cameron Henry commented on parts of the governor’s agenda.
"Obviously, some of the things he's tried for the last four years and has not been very successful. Obviously, there's a new legislature, so it may be that they'll have a better time this go-round. I think I would like to see a little bit more on economic development,” Henry said.
It remains to be seen if the Democratic governor’s agenda makes it through a legislature that is controlled by Republicans.
"I was excited to hear the governor begin and end his speech talking about wanting to work together. I think we’ll find a lot of common ground on issues that affect all of the people in our state,” said Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell.
