Houma man arrested for online solicitation of juvenile
Tad Michael Guidry, 28 (Source: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Mumphrey | March 10, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT - Updated March 10 at 9:59 AM

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) -A Houma man was arrested Monday (March 9) after police say he traveled to meet a juvenile to have sex.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of inappropriate conversations between an adult and a juvenile on a mobile dating app.

During the investigation detectives learned that Tad Michael Guidry, 28, had made plans to meet the juvenile for purposes of engaging in sexual intercourse. Guidry traveled to a retail location on Martin Luther King Boulevard for the meet.

Following further investigation, he was booked for Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, both felonies. His bond was set at $10,000.

