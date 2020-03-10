Houma man arrested for online solicitation of juvenile

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) -A Houma man was arrested Monday (March 9) after police say he traveled to meet a juvenile to have sex.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of inappropriate conversations between an adult and a juvenile on a mobile dating app.
During the investigation detectives learned that Tad Michael Guidry, 28, had made plans to meet the juvenile for purposes of engaging in sexual intercourse. Guidry traveled to a retail location on Martin Luther King Boulevard for the meet.
Following further investigation, he was booked for Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, both felonies. His bond was set at $10,000.
