Jefferson Parish Schools will not hold in-person parent-teacher conferences

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Schools is taking additional precautions in response to the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Louisiana.
A person from the parish was hospitalized in New Orleans, health officials announced Monday.
Jefferson Parish Schools will no longer hold in-person parent-teacher conferences on March 16. The district is encouraging families to communicate with their child’s teacher through email or phone.
Teacher emails can be found on school websites or by calling the schools. For school web addresses or contact information, visit jpschools.org/schools.
March 16 will still be a student holiday. Parent-teacher conferences and teacher professional development times will remain the same.
The change to parent-teacher conferences is one of the additional measures the district is taking. In-state and local field trips are being postponed until further notice. The district is also postponing large scale assemblies until further notice.
The U.S. government shared guidance with schools recently encouraging schools to consider rearranging large activities and gatherings.
A worker at Geraldine Boudreaux Elementary School will self-quarantine for two weeks, the school system said Monday. The worker's roommate reportedly came in contact with the first local presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus. The worker has not experienced any symptoms.
Jefferson Parish school officials notified parents and staff at the school.
