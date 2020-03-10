LSU softball faces South Alabama in Tiger Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 4 LSU softball team will be back in action Tuesday, March 10 against South Alabama in Tiger Park.
The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and fans not attending the game can stream the action through the SEC Network+ and WatchESPN.
LSU is 12-1 against the South Alabama Jaguars. The last time the two teams met was in 2018, and the Tigers claimed a 4-0 win behind a no-hitter by Carley Hoover. The last time the Tigers fell to South Alabama was back in 2014, falling 2-1.
The Tigers will be going into the midweek matchup with a 20-3 record after a 4-0 weekend in the LSU Round Robin Tournament in Tiger Park. So far this season LSU is undefeated at home.
Sophomore Georgia Clark leads the team at the plate with a .426 average. She owns four home runs on the season, 17 RBI’s and has been walked 16 times with a .741 slugging percentage and .557 on-base percentage.
South Alabama is coming into Tiger Park with an 8-16 record on the year. The Jaguars are coming off of a win against Appalachian State, claiming the first two games of the series. Amanda Flynn leads the team with a .338 mark at the plate. She owns 23 hits, including two doubles, a triple, and a home run. She has tallied eight RBI and is 3-for-5 in stolen bases.
LSU will open up SEC play over the weekend by traveling to South Carolina on March 13-15.
