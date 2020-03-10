New Orleans man pleads guilty to rape, child sex trafficking

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A New Orleans man avoided his trial Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to rape and child sex trafficking.
The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office says David “Tootie” Perry raped a 16-year-old girl and trafficked the juvenile runaway for sexual purposes.
A jury was set to hear opening arguments when Perry chose to forego his scheduled trial and plead guilty as charged to child sex trafficking, second-degree rape and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
The 30-year sentence was imposed after the judge heard an impact statement from the teen victim in the case. Investigators said the girl was threatened, beaten, sexually assaulted and forced into prostitution by four men she became associated with over the course of eight days after leaving her home in December 2018. Most of the offenses took place in the St. Roch and New Orleans East areas.
Perry was the first of four co-defendants to resolve his case.
Elbert "D-Black" Riascos of New Orleans pleaded guilty as charged on Jan. 23 to charges of child sex trafficking, second-degree rape, pornography involving juveniles, cruelty to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two firearms charges. His sentencing has been postponed until the other defendants' cases are resolved.
Co-defendants Jovan Martin of New Orleans and Kentrell Foster of Chalmette are scheduled for trial May 4 on various charges following investigation by the Louisiana State Police and New Orleans Police Department. Each faces 15 to 50 years if convicted of child sex trafficking, in addition to possible penalties for other counts.
