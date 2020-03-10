Nicondra: Some rain around through the day

Spotty rain in play across the area today with most locations north of Lake Pontchartrain seeing showers through the early part of the day. Cloudy skies will stick around into the evening with plenty of moisture in the area. The weak boundary that’s allowing showers to develop will break down through the next couple of days. Warm and muggy conditions stick around through the week with high temperatures in the low 80s and lows in the 60s. We could see another chance at rain late in the weekend with a slight drop in temperatures.