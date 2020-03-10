One person injured in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that has left one person injured.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 5000 block of Woodland Drive just after 9 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS where their condition is unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.