Overtime Podcast #140 - LSU opens spring practice & Taysom’s Tender Terms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The reigning national champion LSU Tigers turned the page into the 2020 season with the beginning of spring practice and the Saints are reportedly set to place a first round tender on Taysom Hill.
Chris Hagan on WR Racey McMath developing a relationship with QB Myles Brennan:
“He’s certainly got that big body. When he came out of Edna Karr, and having covered Edna Karr a lot when it was McMath and Dai’Jean Dixon catching balls there, McMath was the guy - he was a three star prospect, but he was the guy that looked the most physically ready to play at LSU right away. It didn’t pan out that way obviously but certainly he’s got a chance to make a splash this season. He’s got that big body type, probably not the top end speed but I don’t think they necessarily need it with some of the guys that they have on the field. I think that he’ll be a nice target for Brennan.”
Sean Fazende on expectations for Taysom Hill going forward:
“That’s why the story of preseason and training camp at the very top of everything is Taysom Hill at quarterback....finishing the sentence with....with the first team. We have never seen, Sean Payton has probably seen that here and there for at least enough to believe in it but we have never seen it enough to unequivocally come out and tell you ‘we’ve seen it with our own two eyes, he’s the next guy’ because he’s never gotten first team reps, he wasn’t with the first team whenever Teddy stepped up for the five weeks.”
