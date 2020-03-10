Saints free agency spotlight: David Onyemata

Onyemata is a player that’s grown in the system. Now a free agent, his market will be interesting to watch. Defensive tackles are not always easy to find, but there are more marquee names on the market at the position. There’s a strong chance Onyemata won’t demand as much once available. If the Saints can afford to do it, bringing Onyemata back may be the wise move. If Onyemata gets too pricey, the Saints could look elsewhere or simply take the next man up approach at what is one of the their deepest positions on the team.