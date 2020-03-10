For second straight week, LSU beach volleyball remains No. 1

For second straight week, LSU beach volleyball remains No. 1
LSU Beach Volleyball remains No. 1 (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley | March 9, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 11:07 AM

(WAFB) - After a big sweep in Texas, LSU beach volleyball remains No. 1 in AVCA and DiG polls, according to league offices.

The polls came out on Monday, March 9.

The Tigers received all 11 first-place votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll and 15 of the 17 first-place votes in the DiG Poll.

LSU has won 11 consecutive matches, including five against ranked opponents, and haven’t dropped a match since the first day of the season. LSU kept its winning streak alive with victories over then No. 17 Arizona, No. 16 TCU, Missouri State, and UAB in the first weekend of March.

The squad will host Spring Hill, Southern Mississippi, and ULM on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 for the LSU Beach Invitational. The Tigers have won all 17 of its matches at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium since it opened last season.

AVCA Poll - Week 3

Rank School (First place votes)

1 LSU (11)

2 UCLA

3 Florida State

4 Hawai'i

5 Cal Poly

6 Southern California

7 Grand Canyon

8 Loyola Marymount

9 California

10 Pepperdine

11 Stetson

12 Florida Atlantic

13 Florida International

14 South Carolina

15 TCU

16 Long Beach State

17 Arizona

18 Georgia State

19 Stanford

20 Arizona State

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.