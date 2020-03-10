For second straight week, LSU beach volleyball remains No. 1

(WAFB) - After a big sweep in Texas, LSU beach volleyball remains No. 1 in AVCA and DiG polls, according to league offices.
The polls came out on Monday, March 9.
The Tigers received all 11 first-place votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll and 15 of the 17 first-place votes in the DiG Poll.
LSU has won 11 consecutive matches, including five against ranked opponents, and haven’t dropped a match since the first day of the season. LSU kept its winning streak alive with victories over then No. 17 Arizona, No. 16 TCU, Missouri State, and UAB in the first weekend of March.
The squad will host Spring Hill, Southern Mississippi, and ULM on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 for the LSU Beach Invitational. The Tigers have won all 17 of its matches at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium since it opened last season.
AVCA Poll - Week 3
Rank School (First place votes)
1 LSU (11)
2 UCLA
3 Florida State
4 Hawai'i
5 Cal Poly
6 Southern California
7 Grand Canyon
8 Loyola Marymount
9 California
10 Pepperdine
11 Stetson
12 Florida Atlantic
13 Florida International
14 South Carolina
15 TCU
16 Long Beach State
17 Arizona
18 Georgia State
19 Stanford
20 Arizona State
