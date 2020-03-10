Shelby: Some Showers Tuesday

Light showers may make roadways slick for the early morning commute, then a second round of showers is expected around lunchtime through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 70s thanks to the cloud cover and rain around.
Rain chances will dwindle tonight, and we’ll keep low chances through the end of the week and weekend. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out Friday-Sunday, but most of each day and most of the area will remain dry.
Morning fog may become an issue as humidity continues to increase in the coming days. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and warm, muggy conditions for the foreseeable future. No severe weather in sight but no big cool downs either.
