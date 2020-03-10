State leaders, Coach Orgeron join Gov. Edwards for prayer breakfast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards hosted state government, business, and community leaders for the 56th Louisiana Governor’s Prayer Breakfast March 10.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron, and many state legislatures joined Gov. Edwards at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center in Baton Rouge.
State leaders and audience members prayed for help in leading the state during the threat of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.
