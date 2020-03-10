Two more presumptive cases of coronavirus discovered in New Orleans area

“Currently, we have three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, all in the New Orleans area. While we investigate these cases, we cannot disclose any additional information about these patients at this time," Edwards said. We know testing for COVID-19 is expanding this week as commercial labs come on board. We expect to see more presumptive positives in the coming days and weeks and I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant as we work to contain the spread of this and other illnesses.”