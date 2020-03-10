Two more presumptive cases of coronavirus discovered in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Louisiana Department of Health has two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, commonly called the coronavirus, bringing the total presumptive positive cases in the state to three.
The patients are from the New Orleans area and are being held at Touro and at University Medical Center, according to the hospitals. Both people are from Orleans Parish.
The governor will hold a meeting of the Unified Command Group Wednesday afternoon, followed by a news conference at 4:30 p.m.
“Currently, we have three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, all in the New Orleans area. While we investigate these cases, we cannot disclose any additional information about these patients at this time," Edwards said. We know testing for COVID-19 is expanding this week as commercial labs come on board. We expect to see more presumptive positives in the coming days and weeks and I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant as we work to contain the spread of this and other illnesses.”
The first case is someone from Jefferson Parish who was hospitalized at the V.A. Hospital. Edwards announced the case during opening remarks at the legislative session.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city is closely monitoring the updated information from the state health department.
“We remain in tight coordination with our partners on the local, state and federal level. The two new diagnoses are serious news, but not unexpected,” she said.
The city is working with public health leaders and reviewing its next steps. They will provide guidance on potential changes and cancellations of public events once more information is known.
The “presumptive” cases remain classified as such until confirmed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. Edwards says health officials will decline from disclosing more information about presumptive patients.
“While there is still a lot of uncertainty about COVID-19, it is clear that elderly individuals and those with chronic medical conditions are at the greatest risk for severe infection,” the mayor said.
The Louisiana Department of Health said that 35 people have been tested, with just three presumptive positive results.
Medical providers say people who suspect they might have symptoms of COVID-19 should not go to the doctor without calling first.
