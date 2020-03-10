Who should be tested for Covid-19?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU Health Infectious Diseases Chief, Julio Figueroa, M.D. says it’s not recommended that people who are well be tested for Coronavirus. But, those who have flu-like symptoms should call their doctor to see what testing should be done.
It’s likely a flu test will be run. If it’s negative, you may then be tested for other viruses that also cause respiratory symptoms.
“The next step would be to look at risk factors then to be in conversation with the Office of Public Health if we are going to be testing for Covid-19. There’s further testing for other viruses also available that we are utilizing in our clinics,” said Figueroa. “In general, it would be an individual who has flu-like illness that is testing negative for all the other different things and then that would sort of trigger a potential test for the state.”
The Governor says commercial testing is expected to start this week. But, that’s a test your doctor would have to order. The state will verify any positive tests from commercial labs before they are sent to the CDC.
