Council on Aging gives recommendations to residents in wake of COVID-19 cases
By Tiffany Baptiste | March 11, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 9:35 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Council on Aging has released a statement in hope of helping the elderly in the wake of a potential coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the likelihood of older adults catching COVID-19, the council says they have received many questions from concerned residents.

The Council on Aging suggests four things for residents:

  1. Elderly individuals should obtain nonperishable meal items and other dry goods that you may need if you become ill and have to self isolate for an extended period of time.
  2. Make sure that you have at least one months supply of medications on hand.
  3. If it is possible, ask your doctor to change your 30 and 60 day subscription to a 90 day subscription to avoid potential shortages on medicine.
  4. Ensure that Flu Shots, and other vaccinations are up to date.

So far, six people in the New Orleans area have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. One patient is a Jefferson Parish residents who is being treated at the VA Hospital, four are New Orleans residents who are being treated at New Orleans hospitals and one is a New Orleans resident who is being treated at a hospital in St. Tammany Parish.

The City says they are continuing to monitor the situation and are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

