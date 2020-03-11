Council on Aging gives recommendations to residents in wake of COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Council on Aging has released a statement in hope of helping the elderly in the wake of a potential coronavirus outbreak.
Due to the likelihood of older adults catching COVID-19, the council says they have received many questions from concerned residents.
The Council on Aging suggests four things for residents:
- Elderly individuals should obtain nonperishable meal items and other dry goods that you may need if you become ill and have to self isolate for an extended period of time.
- Make sure that you have at least one months supply of medications on hand.
- If it is possible, ask your doctor to change your 30 and 60 day subscription to a 90 day subscription to avoid potential shortages on medicine.
- Ensure that Flu Shots, and other vaccinations are up to date.
So far, six people in the New Orleans area have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. One patient is a Jefferson Parish residents who is being treated at the VA Hospital, four are New Orleans residents who are being treated at New Orleans hospitals and one is a New Orleans resident who is being treated at a hospital in St. Tammany Parish.
The City says they are continuing to monitor the situation and are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
