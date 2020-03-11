Gov. Edwards announces 3 new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced three more people in Louisiana have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 late Tuesday.
The three new cases now brings the total number of patients who have tested presumptive positive for the Coronavirus in the the state of Louisiana to six.
In a tweet Tuesday night, the Louisiana Department of Health stated that all three of the new cases are New Orleans residents. Two of the patients are being treated at New Orleans hospitals while the third patient is being treated at a hospital in St. Tammany Parish.
It is unknown exactly which hospitals the patients are being treated at during this time.
On Monday, Edwards announced the state’s first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus. That person was identified as a Jefferson Parish resident who was recieveing treatment at the VA Hospital in New Orleans.
Early Tuesday, two more patients were confirmed to have tested presumtive positive for the virus. It was later learned that both were New Orleans residents. One is currently being treated at Touro Hospital and the other is being treated at University Medical Center.
Patients are classified as “presumptive” until the case is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
Tuesday’s announcement led to Mayor Latoya Cantrell canceling all of this upcoming weekend’s large events, such as the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Uptown Super Sunday, as a precaution.
Official continue to urge for calm as the number of corona virus cases grow.
Those who believe that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to contact their primary doctor before seeking treatment.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.