Lambeth House reports presumed confirmed case of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A resident of Lambeth House reported a case of presumed confirmed case of COVID-19, more commonly called Coronavirus.
The announcement was released by the Uptown assisted living center on Wednesday. The patient is a man who was hospitalized on Friday for pneumonia-type symptoms.
The patient remains hospitalized, although it is unclear where, according to the Centers for Disease Control. He is someone who lives independently, but visits the home for medical purposes.
Under the direction of state and federal health officials, Lambeth House has instituted a series of measures designed to protect its residents, staff, family and friends.
These measures include, restricted interaction between assisted living and independent living residents, cancellation of off-site events, closeness of the weather center, and prohibiting some visitors.
Lambeth House officials began notifying resident sand family members around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Resisdents are allowed to leave the facility, but will be subject to health screenings upon their return.
