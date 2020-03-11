Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Virus threat: New Orleans St. Patrick's Day parade canceled
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — City of News Orleans officials say they are canceling all weekend events as the number of Louisiana residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus grew to six. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Tuesday events, including the Downtown St. Patrick's Day parade, have been canceled to combat the spread of coronavirus. According to Gov. John Bel Edwards the state currently has a total of six presumptive positive cases. The state's first case was announced Monday. Edwards has urged people to remain calm, but to take precautions.
VOTING MACHINES
Louisiana restarting bid process for new voting machines
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's chief elections official says the state is restarting its stalled effort to replace its voting machines. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin told the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday that the solicitation for bidders is expected to go out shortly. New machines won't be in place quickly. Louisiana will continue casting ballots for the presidential election this fall on the same types of voting system that it has used for 15 years. Those machines don't have the paper backup advocated by many experts. Allegations of improper bid handling derailed a previous effort to replace Louisiana's voting machines. Louisiana intends to add a paper trail for the new voting machines.
MISSING TEACHER
Man accused of killing missing wife rejects plea deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man accused of killing his wife in Louisiana nearly a decade ago has rejected a plea deal that would have prevented the case from going to trial. The Advocate reports 44-year-old Oscar Lozada turned down an offer Tuesday to plead guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in exchange for a 50-year sentence. His wife went missing in 2011. Authorities believe he killed her and disposed of her body. Her remains have never been found. Authorities say he and the couple's daughter fled to Venezuela around the time of his wife's disappearance. He was arrested in 2018 and then indicted last year. The trial is expected to begin in July.
NEW ORLEANS JAIL
New Orleans sheriff may seek to regain control of jail
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Court records show that the sheriff in New Orleans may soon seek to regain full control of the city's long-troubled jail. In 2016, Sheriff Marlin Gusman agreed to cede authority over the jail to a court-approved compliance director. The move came as advocates for jail inmates and the U.S. Justice Department complained in federal court about the slow pace of progress in efforts to combat inmate violence and improve health care at the jail. Gusman's lawyers Tuesday asked the judge in the case to schedule a status conference in preparation for a possible motion to terminate the position of compliance director.
TRUCK STOLEN-DOG DEATH
Woman pleads guilty in carjacking that ended in dog's death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing a truck and leaving a dog inside it to die in the Louisiana heat has pleaded guilty. News outlets report 30-year-old Leslie Aguillard entered pleas Monday to charges of carjacking, battery and animal cruelty. She was accused of taking a man's pickup truck while he stepped inside a Baton Rouge doughnut shop last summer. The man's Labrador-Weimeraner mix was inside. The man tried to stop the theft but was dragged. The vehicle was later found with the dog dead of apparent heat exhaustion. Aguillard's attorney says his client wants to accept responsibility. Her sentencing is in June.
DEPUTY SHOOTING
Jury declines charge against deputy for fatal shooting
CLINTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury declined to charge a deputy in the fatal shooting of a man who stole raw chicken from a convenience store. The jury said Tuesday that East Feliciana Parish Deputy Glenn Sims Sr. won't be charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Christopher Whitfield. Sims was responding to a theft in October where Whitfield fled the scene. Sims chased him. The pair scuffled on the ground and Sims' gun went off, fatally shooting Whitfield. Authorities said it was an accident. Whitfield's family said he had a history of mental illness. Sims was previously convicted of at least three crimes, including a battery. It's unclear whether Sims will be reinstated.
ROBERT DURST-MURDER TRIAL
Lawyer says Durst found body of slain friend, will testify
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst's defense lawyer said Tuesday that the real estate heir did not kill his best friend, but found her body, panicked and fled. The admission that he discovered the body, never before made publicly, gave the first glimpse of the planned defense for Durst, who is on trial for the 2000 killing of his best friend Susan Berman in Beverly Hills. Attorney Dick DeGuerin also told jurors during his opening statement Tuesday that Durst, a multimillionaire from New York City, will make the rare and bold move of testifying in his own defense at the trial.
SCHOOL MONEY
Louisiana education board splits with governor on financing
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top school board is backing a nearly $4 billion financing plan for public schools. The formula would boost spending beyond Gov. John Bel Edwards' budget proposal, but steer only a portion of the new dollars to teacher pay raises in districts where salaries are below the regional average. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education proposes to increase the K-12 schools funding formula by about $107 million in the budget year that begins July 1. That's about $41 million more than the governor's plan. Board members approved the proposal without objection Tuesday. After one final vote from board members, the formula moves next to the Legislature for consideration.