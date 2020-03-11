Mandeville Police arrest man for anti-Semetic hate crime

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Investigators arrested a Jefferson Parish man for allegedly spraying anti-Semitic symbols on the Northshore Jewish Congregation in 2018, according to Mandeville Police.
Caine Zander Brown, 20 was arrested on Tuesday (March 10). He will be charged with damage to property by defacing with graffiti and one count of a hate crime.
Investigators were able to positively identify Brown as a person of interest. As part of this investigation, Brown was interviewed by FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force related to another matter.
Brown stated he had traveled to Mandeville during the time frame of the graffiti incident. Additionally, Brown was discovered to have made numerous social media posts espousing Nazi beliefs, including denial of the Holocaust and use of the term "synagogue of satan," law enforcement said.
Brown posted pictures of himself in Nazi head wear and making Nazi salute hand gestures, officers added.
A search warrant was obtained for Brown’s cell phone records and tower data. Investigators were able to place Brown in the area of the synagogue on the date in question.
Additionally, investigators were able to secure a statement from a confidential source acknowledging Brown’s admittance to painting the graffiti, they said.
Mandeville Police will take him to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he will be booked on those charges.
