Mardi Gras Indians open new cultural center

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mardi Gras has come and gone, but this is the heart of masking season for one of its most recognizable groups. As Mardi Gras Indians strut this Super Sunday the tribes will have a new place to call home.
Mardi Gras transforms Lasalle uptown. The busy thoroughfare becomes the stage for a year's worth of craft and more than a century of tradition. This is one of the paths the uptown Mardi Gras Indians grace as they show off this year's finery for the first time and now it's officially their address.
Chief Howard Miller and his tribe the Creole Wild West stroll past the new Mardi Gras Indian Council Cultural Center. Berkrand Butler is the council’s executive director. He’s ecstatic about the new office, “This was a dream, but now this dream became a reality and we're still working on this dream.”
Butler says his family has followed the tradition for many years. He said, “My family had been into it forever.” Butler never masked. He said, “They used to tell me you can't sew, you can't dance and you can 't sing so get on out the house.”
When some leaders feared the masking culture was dying in the early 80s that relationship made him a good candidate for another role. Butler said a group of chiefs thought he could help organize the tribes, “They wanted to rebuild the Indian culture. They were sitting in there and they were all worried that it was going to die. They suggested after an hour or two talking. . . they suggested that I could round them up and go talk to them.”
That meeting birth the Mardi Gras Indian Council. Butler said, “That poster inside the lobby that says 1993 that’s the first poster we came up with.” The group organizes the Uptown Super Sunday in A.L. Davis Park and now owns two properties across the street that will serve as base to document, teach about the masking culture, teach the art of sewing and be a place for any and all things tribes might need to remain successful.
Michael Farley is the Assistant Director of the Mardi Gras Indian Council. He said, “The Indians didn't have an address. With this facility here it is owned by the Indians and it's something that they can call their own.”
More than forty tribes across the city mask on Mardi Gras, Super Sunday and Saint Joseph's Night. Farley said, “This is the board room. This room where for the most part is where the chiefs will gather and talk business.” The center overlooks A.L. Davis Park. One of the homes of the big Super Sunday celebrations, but council members want all the tribes to know that this is their home too.
Butler said, “For the record every Indian tribe throughout the city is welcomed to participate if they choose. If they do not choose to participate that's on them, but our arms and our office is always open.” Downtown, Uptown and Algiers tribes are all invited to use the meeting and work space that will also house a multimedia editing studio to help record their history.
“This is the only place in the nation that has this. We want our story to get out there. Where we've been and where we are going. The only way the truth can be told is if we tell it ourselves,” said Butler. A new space own space to pass on the tradition to future generations.
The Mardi Gras Indians Cultural Center holds its ribbon cutting and grand opening this Friday, March 13 at Noon.
Uptown Super Sunday at A.L. Davis park is Sunday the 15 starting at noon as well.