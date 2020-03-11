New Orleans journalism conference attendee tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A person who attended a journalism conference in New Orleans last week has tested presumptively positive for the Coronavirus.
Investigative Reporters and Editors, or IRE, released a statement Tuesday night notifying the nearly 1100 people who were in attended the NICAR Conference that was held downtown.
The statement reads in part,
“This attendee has mild symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery. They are self-quarantining for 14 days, as recommended by health professionals."
It also goes on to say,
“The attendee has been reaching out today to people that had close contact with during the conference. In addition, IRE is notifying individuals who participated in a pre-registered hands-on class with the attendee.”
IRE does not know if the person contracted the virus before, after or during the conference.
The person who tested positive did visit the FOX 8 station for a short period of time last week. Out of an abundance of caution, station management has sent home all the employees believed to have come in close contact with the person.
At this time, no FOX 8 employees are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
The person who contracted the virus does not live in Louisiana and was in New Orleans from Tuesday until Saturday.
