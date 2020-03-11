Shelby: Wednesday Morning Fog

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 AM for all of southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi. Clouds will linger with occasional breaks of sun through the rest of the day. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.
This pattern of morning fog, mostly cloudy skies, and highs near 80 will continue through the rest of the work week. Starting Friday, a spotty shower is possible, but they will be very few and far between.
The weekend and early next week forecast looks warm and muggy with clouds around.
