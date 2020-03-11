State Police investigating officer involved shooting in St. James Parish

LUTCHER, La. (WVUE) -Two St. James Parish Sheriff’s deputies were involved in an overnight shooting with a subject while conducting an investigation, according to Louisiana State Police.
Around midnight, deputies were conducting an investigation near the 2000 block of Levy Gaudet Street and encountered 36-year-old Edward Young III of Lutcher.
During the course of the interaction, an exchange of gunfire took place. Young sustained non-life threating injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Upon being released from the hospital, Young will be charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm. No deputies were injured during the incident.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.