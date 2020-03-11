S&WB says public drinking water is safe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans held a tabletop exercise to ensure that all crews and departments are prepared for COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus.
They want the public to know the drinking water is safe.
The S&WB said it is like a first responder when it comes to protecting the health and safety of the city’s residents and visitors.
“We are actively preparing for the likely expansion of COVID-19 cases in the greater metropolitan area by working closely with our partners in City Hall and the Louisiana Department of Health,” S&WB officials said.
The board is identifying essential personnel and said they stand ready to execute emergency procedures to ensure critical operations continue should the outbreak expand in New Orleans.
Six people in the New Orleans area have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.