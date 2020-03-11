Tourism leaders worry about ripple effects of coronavirus on hospitality industry

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tourism leaders worry about the cancellation of crowds at NCAA tournaments will be the first of many ripple effects of coronavirus on the hospitality industry.
Tourism leaders say they are working for all hands on deck to limit the economic damage from coronavirus fears.
“Corporate travel, meetings and conventions, as well as leisure and vacation travel, are being affected, and this is directly affecting the livelihood of our fellow citizens. Especially the 90,000 me and women who work in the hospitality industry,” New Orleans & Company Senior Vice President Mark Romig said.
Romig said the organization faces a 20 to 30 percent budget reduction for the year.
“The major concern we have is for the ripple effect it will have on our economy. including the loss of business for our restaurants, hotels, and other components of our tourism economy, which then directly affect our men and women who work in the industry,” Romig said.
“It’s very imporant because people depends on the welfare of the business so that they can earn their money and support themselves and their families,” Khater Salomon, with New Orleans Creole Cookery said.
He said they're already feeling the effects.
"We don't see the traffic that we're normally accustomed to, during the generation of business that we normally do," Salomon said.
He said they're making sure sanitation protocols are followed.
“After every customer leave, everything is wiped down, the linen is changed, the bars are sanitized. Our dishwasher, the temperature on it is extremely high,” Salomon said.
While sick employees stay home.
"We make sure that all of our products come in fresh, we make sure that all of our employees are in good health, we make sure that if anyone is sick, that they have the permission to stay home or not to come and contaminate anyone else," Salomon said.
In the meantime, Romig said they are working to keep conventions that do cancel reschedule at a later time.
“We are not taking cancellations as a cancellation, but working with each of these organizations to make potentially postponements, or rescheduling for later this summer or fall,” Romig said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.