Tulane Medical Center caring for presumptive positive COVID-19 patient

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A patient who tested presumptive positive for the Coronavirus is being cared for at Tulane Medical Center.
In a news release sent Wednesday, a hospital spokesperson says “Tulane Health System has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and its hospitals have implement several precautions to ensure it is prepared for potential issues related to COVID-19. Late last night, Tulane Medical Center was notified by the Louisiana Department of Health that a patient in the facility has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. As with all patients who present with symptoms of infectious disease, the hospital had immediately activated protocols, including isolating the patient and following precautions to ensure the safety of its patients, colleagues and visitors.”
Supplies have also been positioned at points of entry so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect staff and other patients.
“While we know this can potentially be an inconvenience to those who visit and those who count on our health system, we want to reinforce our responsibility to always put the health and safety of all patients, visitors, colleagues and physicians first,” said Dr. Bob Lynch, Tulane Health System CEO. “The precautions we put in place earlier this week worked as intended, and the risk of infection to our other patients and our staff is very low.
“We continue to reinforce infection prevention protocols and work in partnership with the state health department and the CDC, and we will provide updates to our hospital, medical staff and community as necessary.”
“For many people, COVID-19 will present in a mild manner, very similar to the flu, and they will recover safely at home with rest and fluids,” said Tulane Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brandon Mauldin. “Those at highest risk are individuals over 65, those who are immunosuppressed, or those with a chronic medical disease or illness. The best protection right now is hand washing, covering your cough, avoiding large groups of people, and refraining from touching your face, nose and mouth.”
