Tulane Medical Center caring for presumptive positive COVID-19 patient

In a news release sent Wednesday, a hospital spokesperson says “Tulane Health System has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and its hospitals have implement several precautions to ensure it is prepared for potential issues related to COVID-19. Late last night, Tulane Medical Center was notified by the Louisiana Department of Health that a patient in the facility has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. As with all patients who present with symptoms of infectious disease, the hospital had immediately activated protocols, including isolating the patient and following precautions to ensure the safety of its patients, colleagues and visitors.”