UNO to transition to remote instruction beginning Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The University of New Orleans has announced that they will be transitioning all classes to remote instruction beginning Monday.
University officials made the decision after six presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the New Orleans area were announced.
The University also says school-sponsored events that are expected to exceed 50 attendees will also be cancelled.
University employees are still expected to report to campus for work.
Students who reside on campus have the choice of remaining on campus or returning home.
The campus dining hall and the campus library will begin operating on modified hours. Other campus buildings, such as The Cove and the Recreation and Fitness Center, will be closed to discourage large gatherings.
UNO President John Nicklow stated,
“While none of the presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Orleans Parish is connected to the University of New Orleans community—as far as we know—it is imperative that we take decisive action before the outbreak becomes more widespread in our area. We are implementing these reasonable, science-based safeguards in an effort to protect our campus community and to improve the public health of our city.”
All athletic events at UNO will also be played with out fans until further notice.
