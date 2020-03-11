Warm and dry for now

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There’s a chance for morning fog on Thursday and Friday mornings. Otherwise a very stable weather pattern will remain in place into the first part of next week.
Temperatures will be well above normal with highs near 80 through the weekend.
High pressure will build across the Gulf of Mexico and keep the storm track well to the north. That means the rain chances will be near zero for the next five to seven days.
The 14 day temperature outlook still calls for a good chance of warmer than normal weather for the Gulf Coast.
