All Mississippi public universities will move to remote classes after extended Spring Break

“The situation remains fluid and university plans are subject to change in response to new information and recommendations received,” Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. said. “We continue to work with the Mississippi Coronavirus (COVID-19) Preparedness and Response Planning Steering Committee and the Mississippi State Department of Health as we develop our plans for the coming weeks and months. Our goal is to mitigate the risks posed by the coronavirus while maintaining the quality and integrity of our instructional programs.”