All Mississippi public universities will move to remote classes after extended Spring Break

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All eight of Mississippi’s public universities are adjusting their schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi are all observing Spring Break this week. That break is now extended by a week
The break will allow faculty members to prepare to offer classes remotely.
Classes are currently set to resume March 23 and will be taught online or through other methods. Students are encouraged to remain at home and participate in classes remotely.
“The situation remains fluid and university plans are subject to change in response to new information and recommendations received,” Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. said. “We continue to work with the Mississippi Coronavirus (COVID-19) Preparedness and Response Planning Steering Committee and the Mississippi State Department of Health as we develop our plans for the coming weeks and months. Our goal is to mitigate the risks posed by the coronavirus while maintaining the quality and integrity of our instructional programs.”
