Armstrong Airport, RTA and other public transportation agencies respond to coronavirus concerns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Planes, trains, and buses move thousands of people daily and the man in charge of Louis Armstrong International Airport says steps are being taken to protect travelers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Inside the terminal, Heidi Hamers of Minnesota waited for her flight out of the city. She could not silence thoughts about COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.
"We almost canceled our trip but decided to go in light of the progression of the virus, I'm a little concerned,” she said.
At city hall, the city council heard from several officials, including Kevin Dolliole, Louis Armstrong Airport’s Aviation Director.
"Of course, nationwide there is a decline in travel and we're seeing it here,” Dolliole said of the impact the virus has had so far.
Dolliole said landing fees are important to Armstrong Airport’s finances.
"Of course, any reduction in activity through your facility you're going to, I don't know if concern is the proper word, but it'll be some anxiety behind the loss of any revenues through the facility,” he said.
Still, the biggest priority now is keeping passengers safe and the building as sanitized as possible. Dolliole discussed steps they are taking.
"We're increasing the frequency of cleaning in high touch points but also we have hand sanitizer units throughout the facility and we're in the process of increasing the number of units through the facility as well,” he said.
Jason Williams, Vice President of the City Council pushed for more information.
"Does that include the touch screens as well that passengers use for checking in, and printing passes, are we doing a deep clean of that, as well?" Williams asked.
Dolliole replied, "The touch screens that the passengers use to check-in are really the airlines’ equipment and screens and they maintain those units. The airlines generally nationwide are making a much bigger effort to clean their in-airport, in-terminal facilities more thoroughly,” Dolliole stated.
He said the airlines are also focused on making sure aircrafts are well sanitized.
“There’s going to be a little bit of a fear factor that’s going to scare people away,” traveler Brad Kalk said. “I think everybody has a responsibility to step up a little bit, more sanitation, hand care, washing their hands. I think if everybody takes that little bit of a step to be a little bit more careful, I think this like a lot of things will pass.”
Still, some airlines are concerned about the drop off in passengers and the impact on flights and how that could cause them to lose their regular slots at popular airports around the country.
Dolliole said it is not a problem at Armstrong Airport.
"It's not an issue here, so as air carriers make decisions here through this I don't see that type impact on a carrier, say if they pull a frequency, no risk of losing a slot if you will,” he said.
The Regional Transit Authority which operates buses and street cars in the city is also taking extra precautionary steps, according to its CEO Alex Wiggins.
"Everyday as part of our normal operation we actually clean and disinfect all of our equipment because of on a daily basis we’re dealing with the flu, we’re dealing with colds and other issues and so we’re going to continue that process but pay much more attention to those areas where our passengers most frequently come into contact, handrails, poles, support railings inside of the vehicles, the fare box and of course the driver’s area,” Wiggins said.
And the public is urged to practice good hygiene by washing their hands often and vigorously.
"Help us out by washing your hands and washing your hands frequently and of course if you're sick please don't use public transit because we transport approximately, upwards of 50,000 people a day on our system,” Wiggins said.
Amtrak says it is also increasing its cleaning protocols and making more antibacterial products available to its customers and employees. Amtrak is waiving change fees on bookings through April 30.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.