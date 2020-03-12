Councilman recommends no disconnections from some services during COVID-19 scare

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Councilman Jason Williams is asking some companies to halt disconnections while the city adjusts to the spread of COVID-19.
Williams is the chair of the Smart and Sustainable Cities Committee.
He is asking that TeleCom companies, Cox, Sewerage and Water Board, and Entergy as children might have to work remotely.
New Orleans public schools testified Wednesday the are prepared to keep kids at home.
Williams also said families should be able to wash hands and clothes as recommended by public health officials.
At least 11 cases of COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus, are being treated in New Orleans.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.