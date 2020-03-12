Dillard, Tulane, Loyola, UNO, University of Holy Cross, Xavier move classes online

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Universities around the New Orleans area have made changes amid the COVID-19 outbreak around the New Orleans area.
See below for changes at each university.
Tulane University:
Classes will be conducted online beginning Monday, March 23 until the end of the semester.
Friday, March 13 is the last day of in-person classes for the semester.
From March 14 to March 22 no classes, whether online or in-person, will be conducted to allow undergraduate students to move out. All uptown, on-campus students are asked to move out of their residence halls for the rest of the semester
All events with more than 50 individuals will be postponed or canceled immediately.
Dillard University:
Dillard will move to an online format for all courses from March 23 until further notice.
University offices, residence halls, and dining services will still be available.
Students have the option to leave campus for the remainder of the semester and work remotely. Students without technology resources will be able to use the computer labs on campus.
University of New Orleans:
The University of New Orleans announced they will be transitioning all classes to remote instruction beginning Monday.
The University also says school-sponsored events that are expected to exceed 50 attendees will also be canceled.
University employees are still expected to report to campus for work.
Students who reside on campus have the choice of remaining on campus or returning home.
The campus dining hall and the campus library will begin operating on modified hours. Other campus buildings, such as The Cove and the Recreation and Fitness Center, will be closed to discourage large gatherings.
All athletic events at UNO will also be played without fans until further notice.
Loyola University:
Loyola University will be transitioning to online classes for the remainder of the semester beginning Monday.
Thursday and Friday classes will be canceled this week as the campus makes final preparations and to give students living on-campus time to move out.
The university plans to keep the campus open but will avoid any gatherings and public events on campus.
University of Holy Cross:
All classes will transition to remote-only instruction starting Thursday, March 19 and will continue until further notice.
Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 will be used “to set up and test the distance learning operations”.
All university events have also been canceled until further notice.
Xavier University:
All classes and office hours will be held online during their regularly scheduled times. However, the campus will remain open.
In-person classes end on Friday, March 13.
Sporting events will be closed to the public.
