Gov. Edwards and U.S. Surgeon General Adams to discuss state’s COVID-19 response

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams will meet in Baton Rouge on Thursday to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.
The meeting starts at 9:45 a.m., with Edwards and Adams expected to hold a news conference afterwards.
FOX 8 will carry the news conference live.
Adams will also visit Xavier University in New Orleans at 3:15 p.m. to talk about the priorities of his office.
Louisiana currently has 13 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in six parishes, including Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany and Lafourche.
At least 10 cases have been reported in the New Orleans area.
Louisianans with questions are asked to call LDH's general information line at 1-855-523-2652 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
More information is also available on LDH’s website linked here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.