Lafourche Parish Police searching for missing teen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish police is seeking help in locating 16-year-old Kevin Juneau.
Juneau was last seen riding his green bicycle on March 11 at around 12 p.m. after leaving his house in Cut Off, LA.
He was last seen wearing a red shirt with tan-colored jogging pants, black socks and red sandals. He stands about 5′8″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on Kevin Juneau’s location is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
