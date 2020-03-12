Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

MACON, Miss. (AP) — A former inmate in a Mississippi county has filed a lawsuit saying she was forced to have sex with two deputies and sexually harassed by a former sheriff while she was behind bars. News outlets reported Tuesday that Elizabeth Reed filed to the lawsuit against former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree and two deputies. The lawsuit states Reed was forced to have sex with the deputies in exchange for privileges behind bars. It also states the former sheriff inappropriately touched Reed and demanded she send him sexually explicit text messages. It is unclear whether the deputies or former sheriff have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.