Louisiana Department of Health limits visitor access to all licensed healthcare facilities in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Lousiana Department of Louisiana placed a new restriction for visitors to licensed healthcare facilities due to coronavirus prevention.
A “restricted person” is not allowed to enter the building as a visitor.
The department labels a restricted person as:
- Having signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat as assessed by the facility;
- In the last 14 days, has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, or is under investigation for COVID-19 or has been or is currently ill with respiratory illness;
- Has been on international travel within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission of COVID-19; or
- Is residing in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring.
Visitors allowed in the building will be determined by each facility after consulting with families. However, the prohibition will not extend to ‘non-essential’ visitors in situations dealing with hospice care.
The facilities are required to provide other forms of communications, including virtual visits.
