Louisiana Department of Health limits visitor access to all licensed healthcare facilities in Louisiana
A “restricted person” is not allowed to enter the building as a visitor. (Source: KPLC)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | March 12, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 4:45 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Lousiana Department of Louisiana placed a new restriction for visitors to licensed healthcare facilities due to coronavirus prevention.

The department labels a restricted person as:

  • Having signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat as assessed by the facility;
  • In the last 14 days, has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, or is under investigation for COVID-19 or has been or is currently ill with respiratory illness;
  • Has been on international travel within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission of COVID-19; or
  • Is residing in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring.

Visitors allowed in the building will be determined by each facility after consulting with families. However, the prohibition will not extend to ‘non-essential’ visitors in situations dealing with hospice care.

The facilities are required to provide other forms of communications, including virtual visits.

