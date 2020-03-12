Louisiana launches statewide call network to answer questions related to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A statewide network has been launched to answer questions from the public regarding COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
“Anyone looking for information about the COVID-19 outbreak can simply dial 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 for the most current information about the outbreak as it becomes available,” states a press release.
Written answers can be answered online at www.la21help.org
“The Louisiana 211 statewide network is established as the public’s first and best source to connect callers with critical information about health and human services,” Dr. Alex Billioux said. “This expertise ensures that citizens can talk to a person who is trained to answer their questions 24 hours a day.”
RELATED CONTENT
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.