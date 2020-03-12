LSU moves classes online amid COVID-19 coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State University will move to online classes starting Monday, March 30 through the rest of the Spring semester.
Classes will also be canceled beginning the week of March 16. Spring break was scheduled for the following week, so students will have a two-week break period.
The campus will remain open during this period and staff members will work on normal schedules.
Students living on campus have been encouraged to return home, but the residential housing will remain open and most services will also remain open.
Campus attendees have also asked to disclose their travel plans for precautionary purposes.
