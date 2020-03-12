LSU quarterback Peter Parrish suspended from team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Peter Parrish has been suspended from the LSU football program according to head coach Ed Orgeron.
Coach O broke the news about Parrish during his press conference on Tuesday, March 10.
According to Orgeron, he has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. Details about the violation were not provided.
“I don’t know when he’s going to be back,” said Coach O during the press conference.
