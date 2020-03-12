Ochsner Health adds three coronavirus testing clinics

Several Ochsner Health urgent care facilities are offering testing for coronavirus. (Source: Audrey McAvoy)
By FOX8Live.com Staff | March 12, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 3:08 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ochsner Health has designated three urgent care centers to serve individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 TEST SITES

The following Ochsner Urgent Care Centers are now designated for COVID-19 assessment and testing, if recommended by the Louisiana Department of Health and the patient’s provider.

Bayou Region

Ochsner Urgent Care – Houma

5922 W. Main St., Suite A

Houma, LA 70360

Northshore

Ochsner Urgent Care – Mandeville

2735 US-190, Suite D

Mandeville, LA 70471

New Orleans

Ochsner Urgent Care - Mid-City at Canal

4100 Canal St, New Orleans

New Orleans, LA 70119

Health care professionals recommend you do not go to a hospital if you are experiencing symptoms unless your doctor has recommended you go.

So far, there have been 14 presumptive positive cases in Louisiana. No one has died.

