Ochsner Health adds three coronavirus testing clinics

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ochsner Health has designated three urgent care centers to serve individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
COVID-19 TEST SITES
The following Ochsner Urgent Care Centers are now designated for COVID-19 assessment and testing, if recommended by the Louisiana Department of Health and the patient’s provider.
Bayou Region
Ochsner Urgent Care – Houma
5922 W. Main St., Suite A
Houma, LA 70360
Northshore
Ochsner Urgent Care – Mandeville
2735 US-190, Suite D
Mandeville, LA 70471
New Orleans
Ochsner Urgent Care - Mid-City at Canal
4100 Canal St, New Orleans
New Orleans, LA 70119
Health care professionals recommend you do not go to a hospital if you are experiencing symptoms unless your doctor has recommended you go.
So far, there have been 14 presumptive positive cases in Louisiana. No one has died.
