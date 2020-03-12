SEC cancels all sports until March 30 amid coronavirus concerns

By Nick Gremillion | March 12, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 12:34 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has canceled all sporting events at its member schools, including LSU, until March 30.

The collegiate conference, which includes many of the south’s large public universities, announced March 12 the move was amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

See full statement below:

Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.
Earlier in the day, the SEC has canceled the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville which started on March 11.

Several other large sports conferences, including the Big Ten and ACC, have canceled their tournaments as well.

