Shelby: Patchy Morning Fog

Patchy fog is possible through the morning hours, then we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon, about ten degrees higher than average for this time of year.
Plan on a pretty stable forecast for at least the next week. Highs will reach the low 80s with each day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. The mornings will still be comfortable with lows in 60s.
With high pressure in place, storms will track well to our north keeping rain chances slim to none over the next five to seven days. Additionally, there are no significant cool downs in sight for the Gulf Coast.
