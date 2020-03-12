St. Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale, buy yours early for a chance at extra prizes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Jude Dream Home is giving you a sneak peek at what you could win as tickets go on sale Thursday.
Now is the time to buy your tickets because you can get in on all the chances to win great prizes, including an amazing home.
Some of the best features about this Lakeview house at 6446 Pontchartrain Blvd. are an outdoor kitchen, a glass balcony, and a master suite designed by celebrity home designer Michael Maloney.
Remember your $100 goes directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help pay for patient care and research.
It's a lifesaving gift you can make right now, and at the same time have the opportunity to win a home worth $700,000: a four bedroom, three bathroom house with 2,800 square feet of space.
If you get in early, you are eligible for a $5,000 American Express gift card courtesy of Assurance Financial. You must reserve your ticket by next Friday for that prize.
Then if you buy before April 17, you are in on the brand new 2020 Honda Civic LX from Superior Honday. They will even let you pick the color. Tickets for the Dream Home in New Orleans have sold out every year. Only, 17,000 are available, and they sellout quickly.
Buy your ticket now by calling 800-327-2559, or go to dreamhome.org, where you can also find a form if you want to mail a check for a ticket.
Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: finding cures.
Because of the support of people like you, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
