Delgado to move classes online due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Delgado Community College has informed students and faculty that the college will begin transitioning to online-only classes due to the coronavirus.
Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib, Ph.D. made the decision in light of Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell both declared a public health emergency, initiating a number of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
“The safety of our students, faculty, and staff remains paramount. However, we must balance safety with ensuring instructional continuity and the continued progress of students toward their academic and career goals,” said Steib in a letter to students and faculty.
Students will still have class Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16 to finish midterms. All classes will be cancelled on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 to give professors time to prepare to move online. After Wednesday, starting on Thursday, March 19, all classes will move online until further notice.
All facilities on Delgado’s campus will remain open, however, but all college-sponsored events through April 15 will be cancelled.
“Please know that Delgado is committed to taking all necessary actions to ensure your safety and a positive completion of this semester,” said Steib.
