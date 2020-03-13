GNO Foundation activates disaster response fund for COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Greater New Orleans Foundation says they have activated their Disaster Response and Restoration Fund in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the New Orleans area.
Grants will be given to help aid organizations such as the New Orleans Council on Aging, Jefferson Parish Council on Aging and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana.
“When disasters strike, our nonprofits join other first responders on the front lines” said Andy Kopplin, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “We believe in pushing money forward to ensure that these organizations are best positioned to help our communities in moments of critical need, and that’s why we’re announcing initial grants today and opening our disaster fund to make sure our nonprofits have the resources they need to respond.”
The Greater New Orleans Foundation’s decision comes after Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell declared officials states of emergency.
