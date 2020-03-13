Gov. Edwards closes all public schools due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation on Friday that closes all public schools statewide starting Monday due to the spread of COVID-19.
“We are at an inflection point now and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness,” Edwards said.
The Archdiocese of New Orleans said they are closing all schools as well.
He said the state has also put a halt to gatherings of more than 250 people until April 13.
The limits on gatherings of 250 people or more statewide is based on federal CDC guidance given the community spread which we are currently experiencing.
In a separate executive order, Edwards also granted the secretary of state’s request to move the upcoming elections for April and May to June and July.
The limits on gatherings on 250 people or more statewide is based on federal CDC guidance.
The state announced 33 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with most of the cases in the New Orleans area. No deaths have been reported.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.