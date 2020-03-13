Hotels and casinos still open, providing ‘safest environment possible’

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite many event cancellations and postponements, business and community leaders on the coast are reminding the public that they are open for business.
Concern about the coronavirus is convincing some customers to stay at home, but local businesses say they are taking extra precautions to make their clients feel safe.
The president of the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association issued a statement on Thursday.
“In the wake of COVID-19 that has disrupted our daily routines and elevated concerns regarding travel, I wanted to personally convey to every person traveling to our wonderful Mississippi cities that our hospitality teams are ensuring all protocols are in place to provide the safest environment possible," said Kenny Glavan.
John Ferrucci is the general manager of Silver Slipper Casino in Waveland and has worked hard these last few weeks to make sure their customers feel safe.
“Our main concern right now is that we are disinfecting things maybe to another level than we never did before," said Ferucci. "Our slot machines get wiped down three times a day. Every shift, I have someone dedicated to just going down and wiping down all the buttons on the machines and all that. In the buffet where people are touching the same utensils, we are offering gloves to our patrons if you want to wear those little snap on plastic gloves. We have disinfectants and hand sanitizers literally everywhere.”
The efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. They have even put some customers’ minds at ease.
“Never seen cleaner machines," said Twyla Dufrene. "I mean, you can almost see like a mirror, you know. So I am very very excited about what they’re doing and, like I said, I am not worried.”
The Mississippi Gaming Commission is expected to make an announcement Friday regarding protocol recommendations for casinos.
