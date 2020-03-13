L.A. Public Service Commission to prevent companies disconnecting customers due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana Executive Secretary, Brandon Frey has signed an executive order concerning all public utilities due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
The executive order prohibits utility companies customers for not paying their utility bills.
“During times of crisis, the ability of the Louisiana Public Service Commision to make immediate decisions is often required in order to avoid possible negative results for the public,” according to the executive order.
The Louisiana Public Service Commision vote on the executive order during their next meeting on March 18.
